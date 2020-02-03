|
Patricia M. Hillebrand, 94, of Erie Avenue and formerly of Windfall Road, St. Marys, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.
She was born on June 13, 1925, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late George and Natalie Talbot McMackin.
On June 4, 1944 in St. Marys, she married Joseph A. Hillebrand, who preceded her in death on December 24, 2011.
Mrs. Hillebrand was a member of St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and caring for her family and her home. She also enjoyed her dogs.
She is survived by three sons; Joseph Hillebrand and his wife Marilyn of Moscow; Michael Hillebrand and his wife Barbara of Jermyn; and Patrick Hillebrand and his wife Mary Ann of Kersey and by one daughter; Kathy Farrell and her husband Steve of Wellsboro. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as by a sister; Shirley Murray of Newtown Square, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sons; Steve, Thomas, and Timothy Hillebrand and by one granddaughter; Elizabeth.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia M. Hillebrand will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church or to Community Nurses Hospice.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 4, 2020