Patricia "Patty" Pollitt, of Elk Towers, 185 Center St., St. Marys, passed away at her home in Elk Towers on her 80th birthday, September 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
A native of St. Marys, she was born on Sept. 19, 1940, to the late Leo John Prechtl and Devina (Wolfe) Prechtl.
Patty is survived by her five children, Lenny and Mark Wickett of West Palm Beach, Florida, Mike Wickett of Lima, Ohion, Wendy Wickett of Rushville, Indiana, and Debbie Wickett of Chamberlain, South Dakota. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danielle Marie (Sheldon) Roeder of Lima, Ohio, Leanne Patricia Sheldon of Erie, Nick Miller of Erie, and Mark Jr. of West Palm Beach, Florida; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Randy, Mason, Adrianna, Jayla, Ayden and Abagail. In addition, Patty is survived by her sister, Jean Marie Dragovich, of Wellsboro; and by numerous cousins, including her closest friends, Sandra Tucker and Georgia Hoffman, both of St. Marys.
She attended St. Marys Parochial and Central High School, and for many years co-owned Prechtl-Wickett Upholstery, with her mother.
Patty was a highly creative person and liked to keep busy, sewing clothes for both her children and grandchildren, redecorating her home and refurbishing old furniture to its original beauty. She like to peruse thrift and resale shops looking for treasures, such as dishes and linens, and arranged silk flowers for her daughters' and granddaughters' weddings. During her years as a resident of Elk Towers, she served on several committees and delivered Meals on Wheels for the residents there. Anyone who knew her just loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Pollitt will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Friends and family will be received at the church on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, it was Patty's fervent wish that a charitable donation be made to Crystal Fire Dept., 319 Erie Ave., St. Marys, American Legion, 168 Center St., St. Marys, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com