|
|
Patrick A. "Pat" Geitner, 74, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 438 Mark Street, St. Marys, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a lengthy illness.
He was born September 30, 1945, in St. Marys, son of the late Richard G. and Clara Hoffman Geitner. Pat was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1963. He was a retired employee of Prudential Insurance, retiring after 25 years of service, and was a former school bus driver.
On June 2, 1973, in the Queen of the World Church, Pat married Theresa D. D'Amore, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Davina A. Geitner of St. Marys; a son, Lance R. Geitner of St. Marys; a sister, Dorothy Lang of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, James G. Geitner, who passed away September 15, 2018; and by a nephew, Chris Geitner.
Pat was a member of the St. Mary's Church and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the American Legion Post 103.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801; the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Elk Haven Nursing Home Activities Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020