Patrick Henry Gorman, Jr. age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Carlsbad, California, due to congestive heart failure and complications from cancer.

He was born June 9, 1941, in St. Marys, Pennsylvania.

He was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Catherine Gorman.

Patrick had a wonderful life growing up with his mom, dad, and five younger sisters. Patrick attended Saint Marys Central Catholic High School, Class of 1959. He graduated from Penn State University in 1963 with a degree in electrical engineering and received his masters degree from NYU in 1965.

He married Dorothy Gleason on April 24, 1965 and they lived quite happily in Little Silver, NJ for 35 years.

Patrick was a dedicated and proud father of daughter Maureen and son Patrick III. He enjoyed being around family and friends, playing tennis, relaxing at the beach, sailing his boat, traveling, and loving life.

Patrick was kind, giving, and well-respected. He was an active member of the Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, where he established life-long relationships. He volunteered at church and helping the homeless. Even recently he was creating the usher schedule at church. Patrick was the consummate do-it-yourselfer and handyman around the house and yard. He could fix and repair anything! He enjoyed taking the time to help others. He loved food especially seafood and anything off the grill. He was well-known for his tri-tip. A true Irishman, his appreciation of Guinness and IPAs was unparalleled. He never missed a St. Patrick's Day party.

Patrick spent his career as an engineering project and program manager at Bell Laboratories, AT&T, and Lucent specializing in communications systems, software design and system testing. Colleagues enjoyed working with him for many years and he was known for his unquestioned integrity. He was the proud recipient of four patents related to high-volume telephone communication for businesses. He retired at age 57.

Patrick and Dorothy moved to California in 2000 to be closer to family. His experience of being a devoted and involved father elevated him into being an amazing and energetic grandfather. All the grandchildren fondly called him Pat-Pat. Pat-Pat went to practically every piano recital, band performance, school performance, soccer game, football game and rugby match. He gladly provided rides to and from school and activities. As a kid at heart, he signed up for Legoland passes so he could bring his grandkids. He so enjoyed hearing about their lives and interests.

Patrick put his life on hold to take exceptional care of Dorothy as she suffered from Alzheimer's during the last several years of her life.

Patrick found happiness again when he married Elizabeth Lorton on August 23, 2014. Patrick travelled the world with Liz visiting Costa Rica (twice!), Liz's family's country of Hungary, Ireland, Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and they loved taking cruises in the Caribbean. They travelled back East several times a year to see his son Patrick's family and relatives. Each week Patrick and Liz visited with Maureen and her family. He enjoyed having family gatherings with Liz's children, grandchildren, and family. Patrick and Liz did everything together. He lived life to the fullest.

A loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative, and friend, Patrick will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. He represented the best of all of us. He will forever be in our hearts.

Patrick is survived by his wife Liz Gorman; his daughter Maureen Winter and her husband Robert of Encinitas, CA; his son Patrick Gorman and his wife Mary of Ellicott City, MD; his five sisters Karen (Tom) Laird, Nadine (Bill) Carr, Mary Lynn (Jim) Smith, and Joni (Dale) Krieg of St. Marys, PA and Alene Gardner of Waterford, PA; along with his 6 grandchildren: Lauren, Ashley and Dylan Winter; Rayna, Camille and Kyra Gorman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins - all of whom he loved and visited as often as he could.

Family and friends are invited to attend an outdoor funeral mass at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carlsbad, CA on Friday December 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. A private burial service will occur at San Luis Rey Mission.

A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in St. Marys, PA on Friday December 4, 2020, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to helping the homeless at Brother Benno's in Oceanside, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store