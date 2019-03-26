Patrick Thomas Cassidy, 80, died Monday, March 25, 2019 in Danville, Kentucky.

He was born in St. Marys on June 25, 1938 to the late William T. and Elizabeth Cassidy. He was a graduate of St. Marys High School in Pennsylvania and worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Keystone Carbon Company.

Patrick was a parishioner of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He loved to fish and hunt, taking his grandchildren on the lake fishing and boating. Patrick could fix anything, he was a jack of all trades.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a grandson, Jacob Parker.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cassidy of Danville; a son, Mark (Jan) Cassidy of Danville; a daughter, Kelly (Mark) Hoffman of Danville; a sister, Regina (Bill) Hoehn of St. Marys; six grandchildren: Michelle (Hogan) Chappell, Corey (Rebekah) Hoffman, Marquie (Evan) Cassidy Ford, Niquie Cassidy, Bailie Cassidy, Joshua Parker; five great grandchildren: Ely Chappell, Hunter Chappell, Rylee Hoffman, Ryker Hoffman and Rockland Hoffman.

The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Father Alan Carter will be the celebrant.

Memorial donations are suggested to Danville-Boyle County Humane Society.