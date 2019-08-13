|
Paul Gunsallus, 92, formerly of Third Avenue, Johnsonburg, died August 8, 2019 at Penn Highlands-Elk after a lengthy illness.
A son of Edward and Alyse (Augustine) Gunsallus, he was born on July 30, 1927 in Johnsonburg. On March 15, 1945 he married Maxine (Erickson) who predeceased him on March 30, 2015.
Besides his parents and his wife, Paul was preceded in death by: two children, Alice Geyer and Paula Gunsallus.
Living all his life in Johnsonburg, Paul retired from the Johnsonburg Paper Mill after working there for many years.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorials to Pinecrest Manor and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home has been entrusted with Paul's final care.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019