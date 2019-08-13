Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ubel Funeral Home
111 Bridge Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2591
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gunsallus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Gunsallus


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Gunsallus Obituary
Paul Gunsallus, 92, formerly of Third Avenue, Johnsonburg, died August 8, 2019 at Penn Highlands-Elk after a lengthy illness. 
A son of Edward and Alyse (Augustine) Gunsallus, he was born on July 30, 1927 in Johnsonburg. On March 15, 1945 he married Maxine (Erickson) who predeceased him on March 30, 2015.
Besides his parents and his wife, Paul was preceded in death by: two children, Alice Geyer and Paula Gunsallus.
Living all his life in Johnsonburg, Paul retired from the Johnsonburg Paper Mill after working there for many years.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorials to Pinecrest Manor and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home has been entrusted with Paul's final care.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now