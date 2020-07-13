1/
Pauline J. Calla
1931 - 2020
Pauline J. Calla, 89, of 253 West Center St., Johnsonburg, died late Friday night at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a brief illness.
She was born January 26, 1931 in Kersey, PA daughter of the late Henry and Teresa Jaeger Holtzhouser. On November 9, 1957 in St. Boniface Church, Kersey, she married John J. "Juke" Calla. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2018. She has been a resident of Johnsonburg since 1959 and was a 1949 graduate of Kersey High School. She was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg and was a member of the Funeral Luncheon Committee. She had also been a longtime volunteer at the ECCHS cafeteria. She was proud to be a homemaker and loved to take care of her family.
Pauline is survived by her 4 children, Michael Calla and his wife Mary Beth of Sharon, PA, John C. Calla and his wife Robin of Ridgway, Regina, Mrs. David Myers of Johnsonburg and Peter Calla and his wife Kelly of Sharon, PA, her 14 grandchildren and her 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Helen, Mrs. Leroy Laird of St. Marys, Germaine, Mrs. Frank Jacob of St. Marys and Margaret "Marge" Ehrensberger of Franklin, TN.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline is preceded in death by a son David Calla and a grandson David Calla, brothers James, Raymond and Thomas Holtzhouser and sisters Cecelia "Honey" Mosier, Agnes Dahlkemper, Mary "Mel" Kornacki, Jeanne Mawn, Teresa Weidenboerner and Ann Holtzhouser.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Pauline J. Calla to be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Tuesday July 14 at 10 AM with Fr. David Wilson, Pastor as officiant. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg. Visitation will be private.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, PA.
If desired memorial contributions should be mad to Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
July 12, 2020
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
