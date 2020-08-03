Percy E. "Gene" Buttery, 93, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 335 Maple Street, St. Marys, died on Monday, August 3, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
He was born on September 21, 1926, a son of the late Percy and Florence Allinger Buttery.
On August 7, 1948 at First Lutheran Church in Ridgway, he married Marguerite Moyer Buttery, who preceded him in death on September 25, 2003.
Gene was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, class of 1944. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII, and then served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and retired from Stackpole Carbon Company after many years of service as a printer. He also worked for more than 25 years at Printing Plus and was a co-owner of Buttery Cleaners. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Historical Society.
Always fun-loving and carefree in spirit, Gene was a kind, helpful, and God-loving man who cherished spending time with his family. Known for giving nicknames to those he loved most, he also enjoyed gardening, videography, and photography. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.
A man who loved life and loved being around people, Gene will be fondly remembered for those he helped during their final days at the nursing home. When Gene gets to Heaven, he will be free from his wheelchair, and will run boundlessly into the arms of the Lord.
He is survived by his two loving children; Debra Uhl and her husband Cameron of Kersey, and Clyde Buttery and his wife Elaine of St. Marys, a daughter-in-law; Immy Buttery Newell of Philadelphia and by seven grandchildren; Michelle, Jeffery, Stephen, Bryan, Joshua, Jessica, and Brandon and by 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime companion; Kathryn Distler of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son; Craig Buttery in 1987, two brothers; Arthur and Donald Buttery, and by one sister; Doris Ehrensberger.
Funeral Services for Percy E. "Gene" Buttery will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Tim Hoover, Pastor, officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elk Haven Activities Fund or to the Christian Food Bank.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.