Phyllis A. Wildnauer, 84, of 449 Main Street, Kersey, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a lengthy illness.
She was born November 21, 1935, in Kersey, daughter of the late Howard and Mabel Hayes Keller.
Phyllis was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Kersey High School, Class of 1953. She was a retired employee of the St. Marys Area High School, retiring in 1997 after 39 years of service.
On June 27, 1954, in the Kersey United Methodist Church, Phyllis married Blaine E. Wildnauer, Sr., who survives. She is also survived by two sons, Paul Wildnauer and his wife, Georgia, of Kentucky, and Kurt Wildnauer and his wife, Denise, of Indiana; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and by a sister, Joyce Krise of Kersey.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son, Blaine E. "Skeeter" Wildnauer, Jr., on November 2, 2013; and by a sister, Marilyn Colson.
Phyllis was a member of the Kersey United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
A funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Karen Trask officiating.
Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday morning, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Kersey United Methodist Church, 106 Dagus Mines Road, Kersey, PA 15846.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.