Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Phyllis J. Armanini


1937 - 2019
Phyllis J. Armanini Obituary
Phyllis J. Armanini, 82, a resident at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys, a former Crenshaw resident, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Born on Feb. 24, 1937 in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late James and Angelina Zamboni Tobin. Retired, Phyllis had been employed at Brockway Glass as an Inspector.
She was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway. Phyllis enjoyed shopping, playing bingo and working in her yard.
She is survived by two sons, James (Janette) Armanini of Penfield, and Scott Armanini of Ridgway. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Nicole (Scott) Macchi of Brockway and Cody Armanini of Penfield. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Moberg.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, March 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home with Msgr. Charles Kaza officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Elk Haven Nursing Home 785 Johnsonburg Rd, St Marys, PA 15857. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2019
