Phyllis M. Decker, 88, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 409 Dippold Avenue, St. Marys, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a brief illness.
She was born January 29, 1932, in St. Marys, daughter of the late George and Anna Herzing Wiesner. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1950. She was a retired auditor of Elk County, and had also worked for PennDOT, the St. Marys Public Library, and the Elk County Catholic High School library. Phyllis was a member of the Sacred Heart Church.
On May 24, 1952, in the Sacred Heart Church, Phyllis married Richard E. Decker, who preceded her in death on February 26, 2002.
She is survived by three sons, Dennis G. Decker of Trenton, Michigan, David R. Decker and his wife Amy of St. Marys, and Daniel F. Decker and his wife Linda K. of St. Marys; five grandchildren, Christopher (Elizabeth) Decker, Andrew (Stephanie) Decker, Erin (Fiancé Jack) Decker, Jason (Meghan) Decker, and Kevin (Leah) Decker; and by six great-grandchildren, Lola, Henry, Bruce, Elliott, Norman, and Anna.
In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Anne Wiesner; and by two sisters-in-law, Mary Decker and Kate Decker.
There will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Marys Public Library, 127 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; Sacred Heart Church, 325 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Published in The Daily Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.