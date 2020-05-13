Phyllis M. Decker
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis M. Decker, 88, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 409 Dippold Avenue, St. Marys, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a brief illness.
She was born January 29, 1932, in St. Marys, daughter of the late George and Anna Herzing Wiesner. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1950. She was a retired auditor of Elk County, and had also worked for PennDOT, the St. Marys Public Library, and the Elk County Catholic High School library. Phyllis was a member of the Sacred Heart Church.
On May 24, 1952, in the Sacred Heart Church, Phyllis married Richard E. Decker, who preceded her in death on February 26, 2002.
She is survived by three sons, Dennis G. Decker of Trenton, Michigan, David R. Decker and his wife Amy of St. Marys, and Daniel F. Decker and his wife Linda K. of St. Marys; five grandchildren, Christopher (Elizabeth) Decker, Andrew (Stephanie) Decker, Erin (Fiancé Jack) Decker, Jason (Meghan) Decker, and Kevin (Leah) Decker; and by six great-grandchildren, Lola, Henry, Bruce, Elliott, Norman, and Anna.
In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Anne Wiesner; and by two sisters-in-law, Mary Decker and Kate Decker.
There will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Marys Public Library, 127 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; Sacred Heart Church, 325 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved