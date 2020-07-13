1/1
Phyllis M. VanAlstine
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis M. VanAlstine, 80, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home, and formerly of LeMans Road, St. Marys, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a lengthy illness.
She was born August 6, 1939, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Albert "Chubby" and Cecilia Smith Weis. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Leo's School.
On March 2, 1957, in Ridgway, Phyllis married Charles C. VanAlstine, who preceded her in death on December 12, 1987.
She is survived by six daughters, Kay Caskey of St. Marys, Jodie Foster of St. Marys, Dawn Vogt and her husband John of St. Marys, Lesa Hanes and her husband Chris of Erie, Gloria Forster and her husband Terry of St. Marys, and Ginny Schreiber and her husband Mark of St. Marys; and by two sons, Charles R. VanAlstine and his wife Lisa of St. Marys and John VanAlstine and his wife Kimberly of Wilcox. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, Julie Anthony, Derek Foster, Brandon Foster, Morgan Lichtenfels, John Ryan Vogt, Benjamin Vogt, Taylor Hanes, Alex Hanes, Christian Hanes, Philip Forster, Darren Forster, Jared Forster, Samantha Forster, Trenton Schreiber, Owen Schreiber, Irelynn Schreiber, and Ciara VanAlstine; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nora Johnson and her husband Bruce of Ridgway and Judy Dahler and her husband Ralph of Ridgway; and by a brother, James Weis and his wife Valerie of St. Marys.
In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a grandson, David Caskey in 2001; a sister, Mary Donahue; a brother, Albert "Buzzy" Weis; and by a son-in-law, Douglas J. Foster in 2019.
Phyllis was a devoted Christian and she deeply loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, playing Bingo, and playing cards.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held immediately after the visitation with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved