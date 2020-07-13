Phyllis M. VanAlstine, 80, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home, and formerly of LeMans Road, St. Marys, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a lengthy illness.
She was born August 6, 1939, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Albert "Chubby" and Cecilia Smith Weis. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Leo's School.
On March 2, 1957, in Ridgway, Phyllis married Charles C. VanAlstine, who preceded her in death on December 12, 1987.
She is survived by six daughters, Kay Caskey of St. Marys, Jodie Foster of St. Marys, Dawn Vogt and her husband John of St. Marys, Lesa Hanes and her husband Chris of Erie, Gloria Forster and her husband Terry of St. Marys, and Ginny Schreiber and her husband Mark of St. Marys; and by two sons, Charles R. VanAlstine and his wife Lisa of St. Marys and John VanAlstine and his wife Kimberly of Wilcox. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, Julie Anthony, Derek Foster, Brandon Foster, Morgan Lichtenfels, John Ryan Vogt, Benjamin Vogt, Taylor Hanes, Alex Hanes, Christian Hanes, Philip Forster, Darren Forster, Jared Forster, Samantha Forster, Trenton Schreiber, Owen Schreiber, Irelynn Schreiber, and Ciara VanAlstine; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nora Johnson and her husband Bruce of Ridgway and Judy Dahler and her husband Ralph of Ridgway; and by a brother, James Weis and his wife Valerie of St. Marys.
In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a grandson, David Caskey in 2001; a sister, Mary Donahue; a brother, Albert "Buzzy" Weis; and by a son-in-law, Douglas J. Foster in 2019.
Phyllis was a devoted Christian and she deeply loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, playing Bingo, and playing cards.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held immediately after the visitation with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.