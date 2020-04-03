|
Phyllis S. Dippold , 77, of 601 First Avenue, Johnsonburg, died Thursday evening April 2, 2020 with her family at her side, following a brief illness.
She was born on July 16, 1942 in Ridgway the daughter of the late Paul Blatt, Sr. and Alice Wildnauer Blatt. On April 21, 1962 in Holy Rosary Church Johnsonburg she married George E. Dippold and he survives.
She resided in Johnsonburg all her life and was a 1960 graduate of Johnsonburg High School. She was a member of Holy Rosary Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved to be in the kitchen. She loved to bake and to can everything from the garden. She enjoyed attending craft shows and farmer's markets with her canned goods, baked goods and items from the family smokehouse.
She was self-employed as an at home daycare provider for numerous children in the Johnsonburg area, in addition to her own children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, opening her home for over 42 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children; Nancy Tomaski and her companion Bob Skraba of Ridgway, Sandy Secco of Johnsonburg and Gary Dippold of Johnsonburg, six grandchildren; Jack Evans, Paige Secco, Jenna Tomaski, Morgan Secco, Cole Secco and Luke Tomaski and a great-granddaughter Layken Pierce. She is also survived by a sister Joyce Blatt of Johnsonburg and two brothers; Robert "Bob" Blatt of Johnsonburg and Paul Blatt, Jr. and his wife Sharon of St. Marys.
She was predeceased by her parents
A Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis S. Dippold will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg at a future date and will be announced by the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery and will be private.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 4, 2020