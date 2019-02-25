Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Ralph G. Lanzel


Ralph G. Lanzel Obituary
Ralph G. Lanzel, 91, of 644 Vine Road, St. Marys, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor.
He was born Dec. 11, 1927, in St. Marys, son of the late Ralph and Mary Schatz Lanzel. Ralph was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1946. He was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring with over 40 years of service.
On May 3, 1952, in St. Joseph's Church in Force, Ralph married Loretta Assalone, who preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2008.
He is survived by three daughters: Barbara Sabo (Michael) of Greensburg; Brenda Lanzel (Edward Banes) of San Antonio, Texas; and Bonita Wingard (Daran) of Salix; four grandchildren: Christian Sabo, Cassandra Agagliati, Evan Wingard, and Jacob Wingard; and by a sister, Dorothy Lanzel of St. Marys.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ralph was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh J. Lanzel, and in infancy, Raymond Lanzel.
Ralph was a member of the Queen of the World Church and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the CMF and he enjoyed working in his yard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Jeffery Noble, pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, Advancement Office, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2019
