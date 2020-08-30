1/1
Raymond A. "Fritz" Friedl
1936 - 2020
AUSTIN, Pa. - Raymond A. "Fritz" Friedl, 84, a longtime resident of Austin, formerly of St. Marys, passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in UPMC Cole, Coudersport, after an unexpected illness.
Born on Sunday, June 21, 1936, in St. Marys, he was a son of Charles and Bertha Wonderly Friedl. On June 4, 1977, in the Austin United Methodist Church, he married Patricia A. Dynda, who survives.
He attended school in St. Marys. Fritz enlisted in the U.S. Air Force having served honorably during the Korean War. After serving his country, he moved to Vermont, where he drove a milk truck and worked in the farming industry. He also farmed in the Austin area for many years, while he also drove a truck in the oil, gas and pipeline industries. He was also employed by Sylvania in Emporium.
Fritz was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of Potter Post #192 in Coudersport and a social member of VFW Post #7810 in Austin. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed hunting, small engine repair and tinkering in his shop.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years; two stepsons, Lyle R. Dynda of Austin and David J. (Paula Roberts) Marsh of Coudersport; six grandchildren, Robert "Bob" (Jennifer Waite) Dynda, Nathan Scott Dynda, Jonathan "Jed" Dynda, Katarina "Kat" Dynda, Josh Marsh, and Travis Marsh; four great-grandchildren, Hailie Marsh, Akacia Dynda, Aizlynn Dynda, and Kaivan Dynda; a sister, Mary (Rod) Saulter of St. Marys; a special cousin, Howard "Pooch" (Laura Newell) Grant of St. Marys; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Fritz was predeceased by three brothers, Herbert, Harry, and infant Earl; and a sister, Elsie.
Currently there are no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fritz's name may be made to the Austin VFW Post #7810, 293 Costello Avenue, Austin, PA 16720 or to Potter Post #192, 2 Buffalo Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Fritz's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Fritz, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
