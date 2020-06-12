Richard H. "Dick" Johnston, 87, of 647 Cedar Road, St. Marys, died at his home on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 17, 1932, in St. Marys, a son the late George "Ted" and Dorothy Jesberger Johnston.
On June 15, 1954, in Sacred Heart Church, he married Helen "Sissy" Goodrow Johnston, who preceded him in death on January 26, 2010.
Dick was a lifelong resident of the area and member of Sacred Heart Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he proudly served with the 82nd Airborne Division as a Paratrooper. Over the years, he worked as a logger and as a heavy equipment operator. He was employed with Benzinger Township, Sky Haven Coal Company, and in his retirement years, he enjoyed his work with RJ Vollmer Excavating.
A lover of country music, there was nothing Dick loved more than singing, playing his guitar, and playing live music with bands. He also enjoyed visiting the residents of the nursing homes, where he would perform for them. Always a simple man, Dick will be fondly remembered for his ability to tell a story, his kind and gentle demeanor, and his heart that was the size of Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Aloha Wegemer Johnston, and by two daughters; Patty Salter and her husband Tim and Linda Wolf and her husband Ron, all of St. Marys. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Nicki (Robin) Stahl, Robbie (Angie) Johnston, Shelbi Salter, Jim (Kim) Wolf and Janel Wolf, by four great-grandchildren; Richard "RJ" Johnston, Ashlee Johnston, Cody Stahl and Seth Stahl, and bythree great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five step-children; Leah (Mike) Frey, Stanley (Jean) Jesberger, Kurt (Donna) Jesberger, Eric (Missy) Jesberger and Gordon (Sherry) Jesberger, by a sister-in-law, Nonie Krug, and by several step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Helen "Sissy" Johnston, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Kronenwetter, by a sister; Ramona Mallison, and by a brother; Leo Johnston.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard H. Johnston will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, officiating.
Military Honors will accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Marys Dialysis Center (Renal Care Partners), 753 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
