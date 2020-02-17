|
|
Richard J. "Dick" Dornisch, 90, of 757 North St. Marys Street, St. Marys, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home.
He was born June 12, 1929, in St. Marys, son of the late Alcuin J. "Doc" and Charlotte Myers Dornisch. Dick was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Parochial Schools. He was a retired employee of the A & P Grocery Store, as well as a former employee of Metco Industries and The Daily Press. Dick was also the owner of the former Collectors Counter.
On December 29, 1958, in the Sacred Heart Church, Dick married Mary T. Lucanik, who preceded him in death on October 5, 1992.
He is survived by a daughter, Denise Palmer of Doylestown; four sons, Hugh S. Dornisch and his wife Kery-Jo of Ridgway, Blaise V. Dornisch and his fiancée Christina of Johnsonburg, Claude Dornisch of St. Marys, and Joel A. Dornisch and his wife Lana of Zanesville, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and by four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Therese "Teeta" Dornisch and Alice Wiesner, both of St. Marys; three brothers, Alcuin C. Dornisch and his wife Carol of Ridgway, Thomas F. Dornisch and his wife Sue of St. Marys, and Bernard C. Dornisch and his wife Irene of Lock Haven; a sister-in-law, Eileen "Dolly" Dornisch of St. Marys; and by a brother-in-law, Gelindo "Boots" Bonfardine of St. Marys. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, including his nephew Martin Dornisch, with whom Dick spent much time with.
In addition to his wife and parents, Dick was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Bonfardine; and by a brother, Paul G. Dornisch.
Dick was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township, Toastmasters, Citizens for Decency, the St. Marys City Council, and was a former Scout Master for the Boy Scouts. Dick was a 57 year member of the Book Club, was very active in local politics, and was a writer for The Daily Press. Dick was an artist and did much work for the Historical Society, which included a set of 12 plates and a publication depicting the St. Marys Town Saga. He also did work for local businesses, such as design work for some of the local buildings.
Dick was a world traveler, traveling the far and near east. In his 75th year, he decided to walk across America, starting in New Jersey, but winter caught up with him in South Dakota and he had to give up on the rest of the trip.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 5-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the St. Marys Public Library, 127 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2020