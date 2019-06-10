Dr. Richard J. Freedman of Ridgway died peacefully at home on June 9, 2019, following a 14-month battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Philadelphia on May 23, 1942 to Max and Jessie Singer Freedman.

Rich attended Penn State University for his bachelor's degree and went on to earn his D.Ed. in psychology from Temple University in Philadelphia. After practicing in Philadelphia for a few years, he left the city in 1984 to settle in Ridgway, where he met Judith Hyatt Hoffman. They married on Nov. 14 1993, blending families and enjoying 25 years of marriage. He had a private practice in psychology, with offices in St. Marys and Warren. He often talked about how much he loved his profession and his ability to help so many people; Judi worked alongside him providing the much needed administrative support.

Rich had many interests and passions. He loved music, especially early rock n roll. He collected an impressive record collection (45s, albums, CDs), had an amazing knowledge of rock and roll hits, recording artists, labels, and songwriters, and then had his own doo-wop radio show (Dr. Rich's doo-wop shop). He played the piano by ear and sang and enjoyed playing for others. For the past two years, he played at several nursing homes and senior centers and was always a favorite with residents and staff.

He had an enduring interest in weather and statistics; he loved turtles, snakes, and reptiles. Hiking and walking along Rails to Trails were an important part of his life.

Traveling became a passion and he and Judi shared numerous wonderful and exotic travels; his favorite place to visit was Africa, where he loved being so close to wildlife.

Rich was a soft-spoken, loving, caring, intelligent, tender, and conscientious man with an intense love for life and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Sima Robbins (Gary) from Ft. Myers, Florida; his sons Marc (Jackie) from Dunmore, and Jonathan (Veronica) from El Paso, Texas; and his step-children Andrea Eggett (Brandon) in Farr West, Utah, and Luke Hoffman (Deborah) in Ridgway. Rich also had 13 grandchildren, Megan, Justin, Tyler, Casey, Alexandra, Jonathan, and Danielle Freedman, Matthew, Hope, Avonlee, Jon-Michael, and Lindsey Eggett and Josephine Lawrie; and a great-granddaughter, Ella Prall.

The family will have a private service and asks that gifts in memoriam be sent to the Ridgway YMCA or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Daily Press on June 11, 2019