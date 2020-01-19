|
Richard M. "Slug" Bauer, 92, of 149 Hemlock Road, St. Marys, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home.
He was born April 10, 1927, in St. Marys, son of the late Leo and Clara Mayer Bauer. He was a lifelong resident of the area, a graduate of the St. Marys High School, and also a graduate of the Bliss Electrical School in Maryland. Slug was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring on Jan. 1, 1988, after more than 40 years of service.
On July 1, 1950, in the Sacred Heart Church, Slug married Dorothy K. "Dotty" Kronenwetter, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, John Paul (Connie) Bauer of St. Marys; two sons, Daniel M. Bauer and his wife Diane of Southbury, Connecticut and Timothy J. Bauer and his wife Lori of St. Marys; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Weis of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Slug was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Lytle; and by three brothers, Michael, L. James, and Robert Bauer.
Slug was a member of the Queen of the World Church, where he served as an usher and volunteered at the Parish festivals. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and was a life member of the American Legion. Slug served as a Benzinger Township Supervisor and served on the committee to form the Homerule Charter for the City of St. Marys. He was also a member of the Airport Authority. He volunteered for the Christian Food Bank and for Grandpa's Friday at the St. Marys Catholic Elementary School cafeteria. Slug enjoyed repairing and rebuilding things for himself and for others.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday morning, from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 20, 2020