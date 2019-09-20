Home

Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Johnsonburg, PA
Richard P "Dick" Hoyt


1939 - 2019
Richard P "Dick" Hoyt Obituary
Richard P. "Dick" Hoyt, Sr., 79, of 200 Blaine Ave., Johnsonburg, died September 19, 2019 at Penn Highlands-DuBois following a lengthy illness.
He was born on November 30, 1939 in Jamestown, New York son of Leon Hoyt and Margaret Taraska Hoyt Sekelsky. He married Gloria M. Marrone on May 12, 1962 in Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg. She survives.
Richard resided in Johnsonburg since 1957. He had formerly lived in Wilcox. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Church. He loved the outdoors, going camping, hunting and fishing. He especially loved watching NCIS on television. He served in the Army National Guard for several years.
Richard retired from Willamette Industries, Johnsonburg Mill in 2001 after 28 years of service. He had also worked for Bevacqua Trucking of Johnsonburg and PMP in St. Marys.
In addition to his wife at home Richard is survived by four children: Richard P. Hoyt, Jr. and his wife Amy of Johnsonburg, Scott M. Hoyt of Wiggins, Colorado, Michelle, Mrs. William Smith of Johnsonburg and Thomas Hoyt and his wife April of DuBois; five grandchildren: Miranda, Mrs. Kyle Fauls, Ryan Hoyt, Christian Krug, Logan Krug and Rachel Hoyt; one brother, Charles Hoyt and his wife Kay of Bradford; and a great-granddaughter, Amber.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, a brother, James Hoyt, and a nephew, Steven Hoyt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard "Dick" Hoyt, Sr. will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, in Johnsonburg on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. David Wilson, pastor. Interment will be at the Holy Rosary Church Cemetery in Johnsonburg.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home at 401 Chestnut Street in Johnsonburg on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 21, 2019
