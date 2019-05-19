Richard "Dick" Andrew Wendel, 82, of Robinson Township, Pa., formerly of St. Marys, died on April 27, 2019.

He was a beloved husband of 58 years to Catherine Sterbank Wendel; a father of Richard (Beth) Wendel of Robinson Township and Martin Wendel of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a grandfather of Richard Andrew II, Abigail, and Amelia Wendel. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law Ruth Wendel of St. Marys.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Edna (Wickett) Wendel; and siblings Elmer "Sonny" Wendel, James Wendel, and Gail Cool.

Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force which served during the Korean Conflict and a member of the American Legion Post #862. Once out of the service, he worked at Powder Metal Products, Inc. for 20 years before opening his own P/M company, Elite Metal Products, Inc. in 1978. He was the president of the company for 21 years before he retired. To remain active during his retirement, he became a table games dealer at Wheeling Island Casino in Wheeling, West Virginia until 2015.

He deeply loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He could be often seen watching his grandchildren play many sports. He also enjoyed playing poker, watching a good movie and watching old westerns.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard "Dick" Andrew Wendel will take place at Holy Trinity Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA, 15136 on June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, Robinson Township. Published in The Daily Press on May 20, 2019