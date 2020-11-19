Rita H. Frey, 80, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 74 Erie Avenue, St. Marys, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Elk Haven.
She was born May 9, 1940, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Albert F. and Julia B. Breindel Frey. Rita was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1958. She was a retired employee of Keystone Thermometrics, retiring in 1999, after more than 40 years of service.
Rita is survived by a sister, Sr. Joachim Frey, OSB of Erie; one sister-in-law, Delores "Toots" Frey of St. Marys; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by two sisters: Mary Ann Gregory and Edna Crawford; and by five brothers: Norbert G. Frey, Mark A. Frey, Joseph R. Frey, John E. Frey, and in infancy, Raymond J. Frey.
Rita was a member of the St. Mary's Church and the Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed playing Bingo and knitting.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Mary's Church, 325 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.