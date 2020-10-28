Rita M. Zuchelli, age 94, of 344 Dewey Circle, Ridgway, died Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor following a brief illness.
She was born May 7, 1926, in Huston Township, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Cheslock) Rucinski.
She married Carl R. Zuchelli, Sr. in 1948, he preceded her in death on December 4, 2014.
She resided in Ridgway for many years and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. Rita enjoyed being with her family, cooking, and making pumpkin rolls. She was a graduate of Huston Township High School. She had been employed by Quality Components for many years.
She is survived by one son, Carl R. Zuchelli, Jr. of Kersey; one sister Rachael (Leno) Zambanini of Force; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Kenneth M. Zuchelli; three sisters, Mary Gusherowski, Helen Gerber, and Sophie Bauer; and five brothers, Joseph, Stanley, Theodore, Frank and Sylvester Rucinski.
A Memorial Mass for Rita M. Zuchelli will be celebrated at a later date and time to be announced. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Force, PA.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to Pinecrest Manor.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.