Robert D. Kraus, 61, Penfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born April 26, 1957 in St. Marys, the son of the late A. Raymond and Ila (Swackhammer) Kraus. He leaves behind his life partner of 41 years, Joe Sexton of Penfield.

He was a 1975 graduate of St. Marys High School. His first job was at McDonalds in St. Marys, where he left as a shift manager. He then worked at Keystone Carbon in St. Marys for 41 years leaving there as a supervisor. Along with attending St. Mary's Catholic Church, Robert was also the Church organist for many years. He will be remembered for his love of music. At the age of 5, he studied under Sister M. Cyrilla, O.S.B., becoming an organist for many parishes in the area. In addition to an organist, Robert was a pianist for The Singing Dutchman, which gave him great pleasure. He also loved growing flowers and caring for his fur babies, Baby Blue and Chuck.

In addition to his life partner, Joe Sexton, Robert also leaves behind, three sisters, Theresa (Tim) Coppock of St. Marys, Laurie (Joe) Mahovlich of Rathbun, and Renee (Brian) Wilson of Kersey; an aunt, Dora (John) DeCarli; an uncle, Arley Swackhammer; nephews, Shawn and Brian Coppock, Matt and Eric Mahovlich, Brandon and Rob Bennett and Brendan Wilson; great-nephew, Raymond Tillburg; and nieces, Julie Wilson, Janell Doran, Tricia Nicolette, RaeAnn Mahovlich, Kylee Bennett and Kirsten Gabler.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home in Penfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Marys with Fr. Peter Augustine Pierjok, O.S.B., as celebrant. Burial will follow on Thursday at ParkLawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to either Elk County EMS, 625 Maurus St., St. Marys, PA 15857; Bennetts Valley Ambulance, P.O. Box 48; or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 315 Church St. St. Mary's, PA 15857.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary