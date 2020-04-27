|
Robert D. Nelson, 78, died April 22, 2020 and entered into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ where he was reunited with his first wife, Patricia Biel Nelson, and his second wife, Sandra Sorg Nelson.
Bob was raised in St. Marys by his loving mother, Elizabeth Nelson, who preceded him in death.
Bob is survived by two brothers, Nels "Butch" (Mary) Nelson and Larry (Gloria) Nelson, both of St. Marys. Also, five sisters, Ethel "Eppie" Herzing, Christine "Teen" (Jim) Lewis, Avis Neubert, Linda (Charles) Emmert, all of St. Marys, and Gloria (Frank) Kacinko of Maryland.
Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, William Schauer and Alan "Weasel" Nelson.
Bob settled his family in Penfield, then moved to Gila Bend where he was known for his love and knowledge of local lore while being a self proclaimed tour guide for anyone who take a road trip with him.
Bob raised two daughters and three sons. They are Fawn (Richard) Duttry of Sabula, Donald Nelson of Arizona, Daniel (Kathy) Nelson of Arizona, Jerri Lynn Nelson of Texas, and Jesse (Stephanie) Nelson of Clearfield. When Bob later combined his family with Sandy's, he gained two more sons, William (Sue) Sorg of Montana and Daniel (Mary) Sorg of Kersey, as well as three more daughters, Mary (Perry) Dodge of Montana, Marjorie (Kenneth) Erich of St. Marys, and Donna Sorg of Ridgway.
Bob is survived by 20 grandchildren with special mention of Cheyenne Darr of Wilcox and her daughter Abigail, making 18 great grandchildren in total. Bob also left behind a great niece and nephew of whom he was very fond, Sarah (Eric) Miller of Rockton and Christopher (Tina) Schneider of Brookville.
There will be no funeral services. The family will hold a local memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2020