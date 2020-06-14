Robert E. Rodich, 63, of 1228 Mohan Run, Ridgway, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 11, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born October 4, 1956 in Indianapolis, Indiana, son of the late Eugene Rodich and Laura (Bignell) Rodich, who survives of Fort Bille, Indiana. After many family vacations to the area in his youth, Bob fell in love with the outdoors and moved to Elk County where he resided since 1978.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Scott E. Rodich (Andie) of St. Marys and his adored granddaughter, Callie. He is also survived by his sister, Deborah Loehr (Jim) of Fishers, Indiana; two brothers, Donald Rodich (Mary) of Fishers, Indiana, and Roger Rodich (Gayle) of Bixby, Oklahoma; and by a niece, Ashley Stephenson (Tanner) and by two nephews, Connor Rodich (Jacquelynn) and Reid Rodich (Sydney). Bob is also survived by two great nephews, several aunts and uncles, and many cousins.
While his death was unexpected, he was a long time survivor of pulmonary hypertension. He participated in many drug therapy trials to help the advancement of finding a cure for this disease.
He was an avid sportsman and had great love of nature. He was a member of both Sinnemahoning and St. Marys Sportsmen's Clubs. He had a true passion and gift for training his bird dogs and rebuilding muscle cars. Bob was a hard worker and was always busy working on remodeling his home or keeping anything with a motor running. He was a member of St. Leo's Church.
One of his greatest joys was becoming a grandpa. He was so proud and loved sharing stories and pictures of his precious granddaughter, Callie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Justin Pino officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 4-6 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910 (www.PHAssociation.org), or to the Cameron County Outdoor Youth Activities (CCOYA), 174 Nickler Road, Emporium, PA 15834.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
