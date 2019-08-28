|
|
Robert Francis Lenze, "Bob", 94, formerly of St. Marys, died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the home of his son in Statesville, North Carolina.
He was born June 28, 1925, in St. Marys, son of the late Luke J. and Magdaline Marie Seybold Lenze. Bob was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1943 and retired from the Stackpole Carbon Company in 1986, after 40 years of service.
On November 22, 1951, in the Sacred Heart Church, Bob married Jane M. Henry, who preceded him in death on November 22, 2015.
He is survived by two daughters, Christine Lenze of Brockway and Cheryl Todd and her husband Steven of Arkansas; five sons, Timothy Lenze of St. Marys, James Lenze and his wife Karen of Brockport, Jeffery Lenze and his wife Carrie of Ridgway, Michael Lenze and his wife Bonnie of Salcha, Alaska, and Randy Lenze and his wife Deloris of Statesville, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and by his twin sister, Arlene Minnick of St. Marys.
In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Lenze; and by six brothers, Harold, Luke, Tom, Lavern, and Alvin Lenze, and in infancy, Jerome Lenze.
Bob was a member of the St. Tobias Church in Brockway and the St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Marys. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in World War II. Bob enjoyed cutting wood, fishing Crooked Creek, and hunting on Hainies Hill.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019