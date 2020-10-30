Robert G. Catalone, 86, of 155 Queens Road, St. Marys, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, after an illness of the past several months.
He was born February 12, 1934, in St. Marys, son of the late Rocco and Rose Caseino Catalone. Bob was a lifelong resident of the area, a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1953, as well as a graduate of the DuBois Business College. He was a former general manager of Ridgway Color and Chemical and owner of Quality Dispersions, Inc. and Quality Warehouse, Inc.
On November 24, 1960, in St. Joseph's Church in Force, Bob married Betty Louise Assalone, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters: Lynne Beveridge and her husband David and Barbara Donmoyer and her husband Dennis, both of St. Marys; a son, Patrick Catalone and his wife Anjanette of St. Marys; six grandchildren: Stephanie (Bradley) Anderson, Meghan Eckert, Eric Donmoyer, Cullen Catalone, Dominic Catalone, and Danelle (Kirk) Hinkley; and by eight great-grandchildren: Jocyln Eckert, Roxanne Eckert, Tessa Eckert, Adeline Anderson, Adrian Anderson, Aubrey Anderson, Kaleb Hickley, and Raegen Hickley. Also surviving are five sisters: Virginia Skrzypek of Kersey; Joanne Bauer and her husband Thomas of Kersey; Mary Lee Lanshcak of Weedville; Elizabeth Williams of St. Marys; and Lucy Newton and her husband Craig of Hummelstown; and by three brothers: Rudolph Catalone of St. Marys; Edward Catalone of Hummelstown; and Rocco Catalone and his wife Sandy of Palmyra.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Mattivi; and by three brothers, Mario Catalone, Gabriel "Paul" Catalone, and in infancy, Joseph Catalone.
Bob was a member of the Queen of the World Church and was an avid golfer and bowler. He enjoyed going out to eat and family dinners. Bob especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.