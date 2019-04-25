Robert H. Parson, 77, of Easton, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus.

Robert was born in St. Marys, a son of the late Harvey and Josephine (Sosmiski) Parson.

Robert was married to the former Kathleen P. Leahy, with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage last February. He was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1960; and received a Bachelor' Degree from Clarkson University in Industrial Engineering. Robert served in the US Army. He was a plant manager, in steel manufacturing. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, going to all of his grandchildren's sporting events, spending time with his grandchildren, and community politics in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by a son, William Parson and wife, Melissa, of Bethlehem Twp., New Jersey; a daughter, Laura Harbin and husband, Kenneth, of Stroudsburg; a sister, Nancy Holowecky of Richmond; a brother, Richard Parson of St. Marys; grandchildren, Christopher Farley, Kaylin Harbin, Alexander Parson, and Joshua Parson. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Fr. Donald Parson and Arthur Parson.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Palmer Twp.

Interment will be on Friday May 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Marys.

Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.