Robert J. Ewing, age 80, of 120 West Condot Rd., St. Marys, died early Thursday morning, October 31, 2019, at Highland View Healthcare following a lengthy illness.
He was born January 17, 1939, in Kellettville, son of the late George H. and Kathryn (Ewing) Shepard.
He resided in Williamson, New York for many years before moving to St. Marys. He was Protestant by faith.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Peacetime Veteran. He had been employed by Xerox Corp. for 27 years.
He is survived by one son, Robert J. Ewing, Jr. of St. Marys; one sister, Mary Ann Abplanalp of Austin, Texas; a nephew, Andrew J. (Amanda) Abplanalp of Ridgway; and a niece, Karen (John) Marburger of Austin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Ewing Ilconich; his step-father, Andrew "Eb" Ilconich; his father, George H. Shepherd; a daughter, June Marie Ewing in infancy; a sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Alfred Gausman; and a brother-in-law, Leon (Rocky) Abplanalp.
Funeral and committal services for Robert J. Ewing will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019