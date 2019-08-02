|
|
Robert L. Mohr, 75, of 925 Hickory Road, St. Marys, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on February 23, 1944, a son of the late Leo and Dorothy Walker Mohr.
On August 21, 1971 in St. Mary's Church, he married Mary Ann Jacob Mohr, who survives.
Bob was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of St. Marys High School, class of 1962. He was a member of Queen of the World Church where he served as an usher for many years and had also helped with their Centennial parade. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Keystone after more than 45 years of service. Bob was a faithful and 39-year member of the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail and also a member of the American Legion.
Years ago he served as the Benzinger Township Supervisor and had also served two terms on the City Council for St. Marys. He had served on the Planning Commission for both the County of Elk and the City of St. Marys. He was a member of the East Branch Boat Club and he had been instrumental in helping to build the wooden park at Memorial Park.
In his younger years, Bob was a Boy Scout leader and had coached his sons' T-ball teams. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and Penn State football.
In addition to his wife of nearly 47 years, he is survived by two sons; Darron Mohr and his wife Christine of Big Flats, New York, and Byron Mohr and his wife Janey of Olean, New York, as well as by two granddaughters; Hailey and Ginger. He is also survived by a sister; Leonor (Joe) Jambro of Summerville, South Carolina, a brother; William (Linda) Mohr of St. Marys, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert L. Mohr will be celebrated on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail, c/o American Legion, Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 3, 2019