Robert L. "Bob" Shuttleworth, 87, of 923 Fern Road, St. Marys, died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home following an illness of the past few years.

He was born on February 3, 1932, in Dagus Mines, a son of the late John and Evelyn Greene Shuttleworth.

On February 11, 1956 in St. Mary's Church, he married Joann Hoffman Shuttleworth of St. Marys, who survives.

Bob was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Kersey High School, Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion. He retired from Stackpole Carbon Company after more than 42 years of service.

He greatly enjoyed going to camp and hunting. He also enjoyed trips to the casino. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids and will fondly be remembered as the entertainer during their family card games.

In addition to his wife of more than 63 years, Joann Hoffman Shuttleworth, he is survived by two daughters, Diane Wendel and Christine Cheatle and her husband Gary, both of St. Marys; two sons, Thomas Shuttleworth and his wife Diane and David Shuttleworth and his wife Debbie, both of St. Marys; as well as by six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Burnetta Lyle of Brockway; a brother, Bruce Shuttleworth of Kersey; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Eugene, and Harry Shuttleworth; two sisters, Genevieve Lecker and Vivian Shutika; and by a step-grandson, Scott Bauer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert L. Shuttleworth will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.

Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.

Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28 from 5-8 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Press on May 30, 2019