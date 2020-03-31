Home

Robert M. Grunthaner Obituary
Robert M. Grunthaner, 64, of 1000 LeMans Road, St. Marys, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, after a lengthy illness.
He was born Feb. 27, 1956, in St. Marys, son of the late Martin and Claire Marie O'Hern Grunthaner. Robert was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1974. He was a retired employee of Allied Systems in Kane. Robert was a member of the St. Mary's Church, the American Legion, and the Refrigeration Services Engineering Society.
On June 7, 1975, in the St. Mary's Church, Robert married Cheryl Haberberger, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Tiffany Fry (Robert) of St. Marys and Victoria Bowser (Bary) of Columbia Station, Ohio; a son, Christopher Grunthaner (Melissa Gregori) of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Ava Logue, Selena Logue, Isobel Bowser, Bary Bowser III, Sienna Sapielak, and Nicolas Sapielak; two sisters, Roseann Badeau (Robert) of Maryland, and Mary Ellen Gibson (Eric) of Maryland; a brother, Frank J. Grunthaner (Paula) of Nevada; and by nieces and nephews, including Suzanne Overturf (J.D.) of Grant, whom he was close to. His love and attention will also be missed by two dogs, Bindi and Tootsie, whom he affectionately called his "Furbabies".
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Claire Cook.
There will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, April 3, 2020, with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the St. Mary's Church at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Cleveland Clinic, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195, or to the , 185 Hospital Drive, Warren, PA 16365.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020
