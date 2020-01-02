Home

Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Robert Mosemiller


1922 - 2019
Robert Mosemiller Obituary
Robert L. Mosemiller, 90, of Florida and formerly of St. Marys, died on November 29, 2019 in North Fort, Florida.
He was born November 27, 1922, in St. Marys, a son of the late Andrew and Caroline Hoffman Mosemiller. 
Mr. Mosemiller attended St. Marys Parochial Schools and graduated from Central High School. He was employed by Stackpole Carbon Company before being inducted into the U.S. Army in 1943. He served as a rifleman in Company B 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment through the Normandy, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe campaigns. He was wounded in action on February 10, 1945 in Germany. During his time in the service, he was the recipient of a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Distinguished Badge Unit, as well as others.
After his wartime service, he went to school for drafting and engineering and spent his career designing presses with Miller Printing in Pittsburgh. Following retirement, he moved to Florida with his wife, Juanita Chapman Mosemiller, who preceded him in death on October 25, 2019.
They were members of the St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He is survived by two sisters; Alice Beimel and Irene Wehler, both of St. Marys, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; Edward, Arthur, and Leo, and by two sisters; Evelyn Hambright and Marie Baumgratz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert L. Mosemiller will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the St. Marys Church, Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB as celebrant.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Burial will be in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020
