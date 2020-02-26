|
Robert "Bob" Thomas Keim, 70, died Jan. 4, 2020, two months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Bob was born Jan. 12, 1949, to Robert C. and Ida Keim in St. Marys, where he and his three siblings lived on Chestnut Street for most of their childhood.
He earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a teen and graduated from Elk County Christian High School in 1966. He attended the University of Pittsburgh for both undergraduate and graduate school, ultimately earning his doctorate in management information systems in 1976.
Bob and his wife moved to Tallahassee, Florida, in 1974, where he taught at Florida State University. They moved to Mesa, Arizona, in 1979, where Bob lived the rest of his life.
Bob was a professor at Arizona State University from 1979 to 2011, teaching information systems in the business school. He remained an emeritus professor after retiring. Colleagues remember his collegiality, wealth of knowledge on a vast variety of topics, and ability to work with undergraduates and company executives alike.
Outside ASU, Bob had a long association with Kathy Kolbe, supporting her mission to help people understand and use their natural, instinctive strengths. He recently received the Kolbe Founder's Award for his contributions. After retiring from ASU, he worked on a technical skills assessment the state of Arizona still uses and workforce development projects with the Pascua Yaqui tribe.
Bob enjoyed bargain hunting, travel (he was proud to have visited all 50 states), television, water aerobics, meeting new people, bragging about his daughters and, most importantly, talking to friends and family. He especially enjoyed video chatting with his granddaughter, Eleanor, between visits to see her in Minnesota.
Survivors include his daughters, Amanda (Paul) Keim-Morrison and Valerie Keim; granddaughter, Eleanor Morrison; siblings, Rosemary (Jack) Levy and Ronald Keim; niece and nephews, Rebecca (Brian) Corwin, Eric Keim, and David (Elizabeth) Levy; great-nephews, Jonathan Corwin, Matthew Corwin, and Charles Levy; aunt, Mary Grace Eberl; cousin, Mary Louise Eberl; and former wife, Judy (Mark) Moreno.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert C. and Ida Keim; sister Rita Keim; sister-in-law, Susan Keim; nieces, Tanya Kline and Beth Keim; uncle, Robert Eberl; godmother, Ida Bennett; and close friends, Philip and Joan Lowry.
A funeral Mass for Robert Thomas Keim was held Jan. 21 at ASU's All Saints Catholic Newman Center in Tempe, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the University of Pittsburgh - Pitt Alumni Association, Elk County Catholic High School or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020