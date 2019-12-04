Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Pistner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney W. Pistner


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney W. Pistner Obituary
Rodney W. Pistner, 57, of 619 Whitetail Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly Monday, December 2, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born October 2, 1962, in St. Marys, son of Ronald A. Pistner of St. Marys and the late Doris A. Young Pistner.
Rodney was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1981. He was a co-owner of Enhanced Sintered Products (ESP) in St. Marys.
On August 10, 1996, in St. Marys, Rodney married Loretta M. Agosti, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, R. J. Pistner and his fiancée Kelsea Kerner and Jason Pistner, both of St. Marys; and by two brothers, Michael A. Pistner and his wife Tina and Douglas D. Pistner and his wife Sherri, both of St. Marys.
In addition to his mother, Rodney was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alvin and Esther Pistner; and by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Anita Young.
Rodney enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time outdoors and at camp. He attended Sacred Heart Church.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Rodney W. Pistner to be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to .
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -