Rodney W. Pistner, 57, of 619 Whitetail Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly Monday, December 2, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born October 2, 1962, in St. Marys, son of Ronald A. Pistner of St. Marys and the late Doris A. Young Pistner.
Rodney was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1981. He was a co-owner of Enhanced Sintered Products (ESP) in St. Marys.
On August 10, 1996, in St. Marys, Rodney married Loretta M. Agosti, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, R. J. Pistner and his fiancée Kelsea Kerner and Jason Pistner, both of St. Marys; and by two brothers, Michael A. Pistner and his wife Tina and Douglas D. Pistner and his wife Sherri, both of St. Marys.
In addition to his mother, Rodney was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alvin and Esther Pistner; and by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Anita Young.
Rodney enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time outdoors and at camp. He attended Sacred Heart Church.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Rodney W. Pistner to be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to .
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019