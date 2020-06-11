Sister Romayne Schaut, O.S.B., passed to eternal life on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Saint Benedict Monastery in Bristow, Virginia.

Born Mary Ann in St. Marys, PA to Romayne Edward and Mildred (Bryndle) Schaut, she entered Saint Joseph Monastery in St. Marys on September 8, 1957, and professed perpetual vows there on August 18, 1962.

As a member of Saint Joseph Monastery, Sister Romayne was immersed in the field of education. She studied at both Villanova and Duquesne Universities, and was highly regarded as a teacher and as a principal in elementary and high schools in St. Marys and Warren. She held positions in her monastic community as secretary, councilor, formation director, and local convent superior. In 1986, Sister Romayne embraced a call to serve God's people in Tanzania. For five years she was the Dean of Studies at Oldonyo Sambu Seminary in Arusha, teaching the young men English and Liturgy, caring for the sick, and immersing herself in the local culture with love and respect.

Upon returning home from the Tanzanian mission, Sister Romayne served her monastic community as guest mistress and in personal care of the elderly infirm. Again Sister Romayne embraced a call to journey on, and in 1997 began the process of transferring to Saint Benedict Monastery in Bristow, Virginia. Her final incorporation as a member of the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia was held in 2000. Sister Romayne was 61 years professed as a Benedictine Sister when she entered eternal life.

Sister Romayne was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Romayne of St. Marys; a sister, Teresa (Tessie) Schlimm of St. Marys, and her brothers Alfred and James of St. Marys, and Edward of Macedonia, Ohio.

She is survived by a sister, Gertrude Caruso of St. Marys, several nieces and nephews, and the 28 sisters of her Benedictine community.

A public celebration of Sister Romayne's life will take place at Saint Benedict Monastery at a future date, due to the current health restrictions. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia.



