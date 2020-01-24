|
|
Ronald C. Riekofsky, 47, of Donahue Road, Brockport, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at UPMC Altoona.
A son of Harold "Skip" Riekofsky of Kushequa and Sandra "Sandie" (Quigg) Laughner of Johnsonburg, he was born on Dec. 8, 1972, in Johnsonburg.
On Aug. 14, 2004, he married Dawn (Fischer), who survives, in Brockport.
Along with his parents and his wife, Ron is also survived by: three brothers, Brian (Danielle) Laughner of Spokane, WA, Kevin (Shanna) Riekofsky, of Smethport, and Justin Riekofsky of Truman; and many nieces and nephews.
Living most of his life in Johnsonburg, Ron has lived the past eighteen years in Brockport. He worked for several local manufacturing companies and most recently worked for Universal Well Services. He enjoyed metal detecting, walking with his dogs and time spent at camp on Boones Mountain.
Public visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 25, 2020