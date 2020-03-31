|
|
Ronald Watkavitch, 71, of Weedville, died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
A son of the late Gula (Lovenduski) and the late John Watkavitch, Sr., he was born on September 15, 1948 in DuBois.
He was preceded in death by his beloved companion, Connie Wehler, brothers John Watkavitch, Jr. (infant) and Joseph Watkavitch, as well as a nephew, Joseph Watkavitch, Jr. Ronnie is survived by his brother Richard Watkavitch, a daughter, and several nieces and nephews.
Living most of his life in Bennetts Valley, Ronnie attended the Bennetts Valley school and graduated from St. Marys Area High School in 1968. He worked for the logging industry and was employed by Jay Township as a municipal worker for many years. He was a member of the National Guard, the Bennetts Valley American Legion Post 978, and the Sinnemahoning and May Hollow Sportmen's Clubs. Ronnie loved NASCAR racing, riding horses, and was an avid outdoor and wildlife enthusiast. He was happiest when he was fishing, hunting, and spending time in the outdoors with his family, friends, and dog, Jack. He will always be remembered for his quiet demeanor and quick wit.
There will be no public viewing for Ronnie and a private interment will occur at the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Memorial donations can be made in Ronnie's name to the Bennetts Valley American Legion Post 978 or the Elk County Humane Society.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020