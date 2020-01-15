|
Ronny A. "Chick" McMinn, age 84, of 877 Long Level Rd., Ridgway, died Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home.
He was born September 15, 1935, in Ridgway, son of the late Harry and Kathryn (Himes) McMinn. He married Virginia M. Olson on July 2, 1960, she survives.
He resided in Ridgway his entire life and was a graduate of the Horton Township High School. He was a member of the Brandy Camp Methodist Church, Oakmont Cemetery Association Board, a driver for Meals on Wheels, Rides for Vets, the Montmorenci Grange, the Lions Club, the Elk County Conservation District and a past member of the Elk County Farm Bureau.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Peacetime Veteran. He was a self employed farmer for 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia M. McMinn, of Ridgway, one daughter Cara Lea Moore of Ridgway,one son Ray (Michele) McMinn of Ridgway, five grandchildren: Amanda (Tony) Balon, Erin Rutigliano, Meghan Dickant, Diana McMinn, and Bryce Bowser; seven great-grandchildren; one brother Jack McMinn of Ridgway; two sisters: Betty (Jay) Pifer of South Carolina and Barbara (Wayne) Matheson of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Joan Irwin and a granddaughter Holly McMinn.
Funeral and Committal Services for Ronny A. McMinn will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 12 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Karen Trask, Pastor of the Brandy Camp Methodist Church. Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to The Community Nurses, Inc. Hospice Program, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857. The family requests that no online condolences be made.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020