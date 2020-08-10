Prayers and sympathies to Sr. Rose Anne's family, religious family and friends. I remember her well as Sr. Helen Therese during my two years at Maryvale. She made a very large impact on my life and fostered my love for reading and learning. She came to visit me at St. Vincent's Hospital in 2015 during a very long, scary and debilitating illness and again offered me hope and comfort. She is at peace and with our Lord.

Paula Bruno-Umlah

Student