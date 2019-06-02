Rose (Yale) Howard of 66 Pear Rd., St. Marys, died peacefully at her home after a lengthy illness.

From her birth on April 18, 1953 to her death on June 1, 2019, she nourished her family and friends with love, faith and laughter.

Rose was one of six children. Besides her parents, James and Betty Yale, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Betty Ann Yale and Madeline Mary Yale as well as her granddaughter, Alyssa Marie Micale.

Left to honor Rose for her love and contagious smile is four children; Francine Micale (Leo Micale) of St. Marys, Robert Robinson and James Robinson of St. Marys and Daniel Robinson of Brandy Camp. In addition to her children, Rose is survived by her brother James Yale (Erma Yale) of Surprise, AZ, and two sisters; Linda Fairman (Gary Fairman) of Driftwood and Charlene Smith of St. Marys.

Rose was blessed with five grandchildren; Jennifer Secco, Matthew Lindenmuth, Christopher Young, Lawna Robinson and Iris Robinson and one great grandson; Maxwell Dubeau. These exquisite grandchildren will treasure her as the most beautiful person. She taught her granddaughter how to cook, gave the best advice, told amazing stories and loved everyone with open arms.

Rose was a nurse aide for several years at Elk Regional Medical Center. She took pride in her children and enjoyed family time, crocheting, camping and watching CNN. She will be remembered for her smile, her sense of humor and her love for her family.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 1 p.m. at

Awakening Alliance Church, 16915 Bootjack Road, Ridgway, PA 15853.

Donations/memorials will be accepted at the Awakening Alliance Church. Published in The Daily Press on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary