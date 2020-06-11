Rose M. Sorg, 68, of 1157 South Michael Road, St. Marys, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her residence, after a brief illness.
She was born August 15, 1951, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Sylvester and Marie Leithner Daniels. Rose was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1969. She was a member of the Queen of the World Church.
On July 15, 1972, in the Queen of the World Church, Rose married Jerome J. Sorg, who survives. She is also survived by a son, Daniel J. Sorg and his wife Lisa of St. Marys; a granddaughter, Gwendolynn Sorg; and by a sister, Mary Cox and her husband Woodson of Willow Springs, Missouri.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association of Western Pennsylvania, Two Chatham Center, #1520/112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219; the Elk County Human Society, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.