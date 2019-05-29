Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Kneidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Kneidel


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Mary Kneidel Obituary
Rose Mary Kneidel, 96, of 325 Evers Avenue, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born Dec. 26, 1922, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Stanley and Frances Zurger Kavacht.
Rose Mary was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Ridgway Centennial High School. She was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring in 1987, and was a member of the Sacred Heart Church.
On Oct. 12, 1944, in the Sacred Heart Church, Rose Mary married Frank J. Kneidel, who preceded her in death on April 30, 1965.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Werner and her husband Tony of Moneta, Virginia and Jane Vavala and her husband Joe Petrik of Hornell, New York; a son, Lavern J. Kneidel of St. Marys; and by one granddaughter, Jennifer Vavala.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Rose Mary Kneidel to be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the St. Marys Public Library, 127 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now