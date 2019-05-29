Rose Mary Kneidel, 96, of 325 Evers Avenue, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk.

She was born Dec. 26, 1922, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Stanley and Frances Zurger Kavacht.

Rose Mary was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Ridgway Centennial High School. She was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring in 1987, and was a member of the Sacred Heart Church.

On Oct. 12, 1944, in the Sacred Heart Church, Rose Mary married Frank J. Kneidel, who preceded her in death on April 30, 1965.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Werner and her husband Tony of Moneta, Virginia and Jane Vavala and her husband Joe Petrik of Hornell, New York; a son, Lavern J. Kneidel of St. Marys; and by one granddaughter, Jennifer Vavala.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Rose Mary Kneidel to be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the St. Marys Public Library, 127 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.

The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.