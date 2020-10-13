Ruby Ann Wortman, 85, a resident of Pinecrest Manor, and formerly of North St. Marys Street, St. Marys, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a lengthy illness.
Ruby was family-centered above all and held a fierce love for her late husband, Ivan, her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Any friend of family quickly became part of the family to Ruby.
She enthusiastically welcomed anyone connected to her family to the homestead on the corner of North St. Marys and Oilwell Street. Ruby had a special love for babies, and over the years, she made hundreds of sweater sets and baby quilts that served as a warm welcome to life for both family and community newborns. A caretaker at heart, she was never better than when needed for a helping hand or a heavy heart. She will be greatly missed by the significant legacy she leaves behind to carry on her loving and giving spirit.
Ruby was born Jan. 21, 1935, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Bernard and Rose McQuone Goodreau. Ruby was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Schools. She had formerly worked in the powdered metal industry, as well as working as a nurse's aide and in home healthcare. Ruby was a member of the St. Mary's Church.
On Nov. 15, 1952, in the St. Mary's Church, Ruby married Ivan William Wortman, who preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2000.
She is survived by five daughters, Cindy Burris of Houston, Texas, Ginny Bovelsky and her husband, Mike, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Pam Rhoads and her husband, Matt, of Florence, South Carolina, Barb Barry and her husband, John, of Wilmington, North Carolina and Missie Burris and her husband, Steve, of Atlanta, Georgia; five sons, Dan Wortman and his wife, Lisa, of Reading, Thomas Wortman and his wife, Carla Torgerson, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Jim Wortman and his wife, Kathy, of Apex, North Carolina, Ken Wortman and his wife, Suzanne, of St. Marys, and Rob Wortman and his wife, Dee Dee, of St. Marys; 34 grandchildren; and by 26 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are four sisters, Donna Skelly and her husband, Frank, of Johnstown, Kathy Bliss of St. Marys, Sue Walker and her husband, Bob, of Clermont and Peggy Farabaugh of St. Marys; and by two brothers, Paul Goodreau of Erie and Vincent "Skip" Goodreau of Austin.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ruby was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Mary Wortman, at birth; two grandchildren, Matthew Wortman and Shannon McHone; a sister, Mary Alice Town; and by five brothers, Bernard, David and William Goodreau, and at birth, John and Kenneth Goodreau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.