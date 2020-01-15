|
|
Hey, it's me Russ Spangler. Just wanted to let you know I am now playing lil' ditty on a guitar in the presence of our Lord.
I departed this world December 20, 2019, when God said that I am needed with him.
I leave behind my wife, Helen; my ex-wife, Cathy; my children, Catrina, Jennifer, Richard and Stephen, all of whom I am very proud of. As well as my grandchildren, Camden and Juliet, who I will watch over. I also leave behind my siblings, Timothy, Amy, Wayne, Edward, Dennis, Alan and Jennifer; my mother Ruby; as well as my many nieces and nephews who I have been blessed with over the years.
I join my father, Edward Spangler, who has already passed years ago.
To my dear friends and family, we have shared some great times and made many great memories, and for this I would like for everyone to celebrate my life, in my memory by keeping love in your heart, and treat others with respect and kindness. THANKS, Russell 4/19/1957- 12/20/2019
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020