Russell C. Hannibal, 61, of 133 Teaberry Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 27, 2019 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Allison Park.
He was born on May 31, 1958, in St. Marys, a son of the late Ronald Hannibal and Mary Ann Eberl Hannibal, who survives of St. Marys.
Russ was a member of St. Mary's Church. He was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School and then earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Gannon University. He worked at PMP for many years and was a member of the K of C. In his free time, he enjoyed fly-fishing, golfing, and bowling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughter Haley and her dog, Butters.
In addition to his mother, Mary Ann Eberl Hannibal, he is survived by one daughter, Rachel Rafaniello and her husband Matthew of Valencia; and by one granddaughter, Haley.
He was preceded in death by his father and by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Russell C. Hannibal will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 2 from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 30, 2019