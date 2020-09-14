Ruth A. Caskey, 76, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 23 Garfield Street, Byrnedale, Pa., died on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Oct. 25, 1943, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Edward and Marie Distler Young.
On Sept. 25, 1966, in Queen of the World Church, she married John J. Caskey who preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2011.
Ruth was a graduate of St. Marys High School and a member of St. Joseph's Church in Force. She retired from Elcam after many years of service and enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Ruthie's faith was very important to her, and she read her Bible and prayed daily.
She is survived by four sons, Mark Caskey, Dennis Caskey, and Alan Caskey, all of Byrnedale, and Joseph Caskey and his wife, Jeannie, of Force; as well as by four grandchildren, Bryan, Evan, Brandon and Amanda, and by one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by two sisters, Jane (Larry) Gleixner and Betty Anderson, both of St. Marys; and by one brother, Ron (Julie) Young of Brockway; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward "Sonny" Young and by a sister, Margaret Eckert.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth A. Caskey will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15847 with Rev. Kevin Holland, officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m..
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com