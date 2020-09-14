1/1
Ruth A. Caskey
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Caskey, 76, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 23 Garfield Street, Byrnedale, Pa., died on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Oct. 25, 1943, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Edward and Marie Distler Young.
On Sept. 25, 1966, in Queen of the World Church, she married John J. Caskey who preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2011.
Ruth was a graduate of St. Marys High School and a member of St. Joseph's Church in Force. She retired from Elcam after many years of service and enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Ruthie's faith was very important to her, and she read her Bible and prayed daily.
She is survived by four sons, Mark Caskey, Dennis Caskey, and Alan Caskey, all of Byrnedale, and Joseph Caskey and his wife, Jeannie, of Force; as well as by four grandchildren, Bryan, Evan, Brandon and Amanda, and by one great-granddaughter.  She is also survived by two sisters, Jane (Larry) Gleixner and Betty Anderson, both of St. Marys; and by one brother, Ron (Julie) Young of Brockway; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward "Sonny" Young and by a sister, Margaret Eckert.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth A. Caskey will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15847 with Rev. Kevin Holland, officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m..
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved