Ruth Hackett Fehrenbach
1920 - 2020
Ruth Hackett Fehrenbach, 100, a resident of Elk Haven and formerly of Cedar Road, St. Marys, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a brief illness, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home.
She was born June 22, 1920, in DuBois, daughter of the late John V. and Florence MacDonald Hackett.
On April 10, 1944, Ruth married William G. Fehrenbach in Tampa, Florida. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2005.
Ruth graduated from Centennial High School in Ridgway in 1938 and took a post-graduate year in business courses. She was employed as secretary to the manager of Molded Materials, Inc. In 1977, she was employed by the Office of Human Services where she was a secretary and caseworker until she retired in 1983. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.
Ruth is survived by her four children: Karl W. Fehrenbach (Sheila) of Villanova, PA, Paul G. Fehrenbach (Debbie) of Kersey, PA, Jane E. Haberle (Albert), of Atco, NJ, and Mark J. Fehrenbach (Amy) of St. Marys, PA. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her sisters: Mary Hackett Hayes and Florence Hackett Delaney as well as by her brothers: Donald V. Hackett, James F. Hackett, and John M. Hackett. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
There will be no visitation.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Church at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
