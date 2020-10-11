Ruth M. Frey, 90, of 736 West Joseph Road, St. Marys, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her residence, after a lengthy illness.
She was born August 26, 1930, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Gerber Sporner. Ruth was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1948. She was a former employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital, and she retired from Elk Regional Health Center.
On November 25, 1950, in the St. Mary's Church, Ruth married Mark A. Frey, who preceded her in death on December 13, 2013.
She is survived by two daughters, Amy Smith and her husband Christopher and Mary Pat Dornish and her husband Jim, both of St. Marys; and six sons, Mark C. Frey and his wife Kate of Sarver, PA, Michael E. Frey and his wife Patty of St. Marys, Timothy H. Frey and his wife Kimberly of St. Marys, Robert J. Frey and his wife Candy of St. Marys, Daniel N. Frey and his wife Tina of Lock Haven, and Dean R. Frey of St. Marys. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, Valerie Smith, Mark Frey, Mary Frey, Chelsea Frey, Adam Frey, Austin Frey, Aaron Frey, Emily Reed, Matthew Frey, Angela Frey, Daniel Frey, Kevin Frey, Kyle Frey, Keith Frey, Samantha Smith, Susan Smith, Margaret Frey, and Hunter Frey; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Lanzel and her husband Harold "Bud" of St. Marys; and by a daughter-in-law, Gerry Frey of St. Marys.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a son, David A. Frey; and by three children in infancy, Thomas, Joseph, and Susan Frey.
Ruth was a member of the St. Mary's Church, where she helped with the bereavement dinners. She was also a member of the St. Anne's Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM and on Wednesday morning, from 9:00 until 9:30 AM.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a favorite charity
.
